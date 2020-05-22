Commodities
UAL

United Airlines CEO Kirby's annual base salary lower than predecessor

Contributor
Arathy S Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

United Airlines Holdings Inc said on Friday it would pay Chief Executive Officer Scott Kirby an annual base salary of $1 million, lower than what prior head Oscar Munoz received.

May 22 (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc said on Friday it would pay Chief Executive Officer Scott Kirby an annual base salary of $1 million, lower than what prior head Oscar Munoz received.

The compensation committee also approved an annual base salary of $775,000 for President Brett Hart, less than what Kirby got in the role, the company said in a regulatory filing. (https://bit.ly/2ZuTEPK)

Both Kirby and Hart have waived 100% of their base salaries through the rest of the year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has hammered the airline industry, with flights grounded to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

United said Kirby and Hart may not realize the full value of their respective compensation packages as the company has agreed to receive roughly $5 billion in government payroll support under the CARES Act.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((arathys.nair@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 (Extn 2726); Twitter: https://twitter.com/ArathySom;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UAL

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Economic Impact of COVID-19 on U.S. Agriculture

    AgAmerica CEO Brian Philpot, CEO of AgAmerica joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the economic impact of COVID-19 on U.S. agriculture.

    1 hour ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular