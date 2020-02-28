United Airlines cancels flights to Tokyo, Seoul, Singapore

US Markets

Rachit Vats Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ

United Airlines Holdings Inc said on Friday it was cancelling flights to Tokyo, Osaka, Singapore and Seoul on fears of a coronavirus pandemic.

The Chicago-based airline also said it was extending the suspension of U.S. flights to mainland China and Hong Kong through April 30.

Earlier this week, United withdrew its full-year forecast, citing heightened uncertainty over how the duration and spread of the coronavirus to other regions could impact overall air travel demand.

Among U.S. airlines, United has the biggest international exposure, drawing about 40% of its revenues from overseas flights.

Earlier this week, Delta cut South Korea flights, citing the outbreak.

