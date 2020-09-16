United Airlines Boosts Cabin-Cleaning Measures By Adding Zoono Microbe Shield - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - United Airlines announced Wednesday that it is adding Zoono Microbe Shield, an EPA registered antimicrobial coating that forms a long-lasting bond with surfaces and inhibits the growth of microbes, to the airline's already rigorous safety and cleaning procedures.

United is currently applying the coating each week on more than 30 aircraft to seats, tray tables, armrests, overhead bins, lavatories and crew stations and expects to add this latest measure to its entire mainline and express fleet before the end of the year.

The antimicrobial coating, created by New Zealand-based Zoono Group Ltd. and distributed in the U.S. by MicroSonic Solutions, will serve as an added layer of protection that complements the airline's existing daily electrostatic spraying regimen before departing flights.

The Zoono Microbe Shield works by bonding to surfaces and creating a protective layer that resembles microscopic pins once dry which rupture cell walls and membranes when microbes come in contact with them. The chemical is classified by the EPA as Category IV, which is the lowest level of toxicity.

United will apply the antimicrobial to aircraft overnight every seven days using electrostatic sprayers to refresh and fortify the protective layer, while continuing to electrostatic spray disinfectant to the aircraft cabin before almost every departure.

United is currently applying Zoono Microbe Shield on aircraft at Chicago O'Hare International Airport and expects to expand it to each of its six other hubs and approximately 200 U.S. airports where United aircraft remain overnight in the coming months.

