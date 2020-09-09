United Airlines Board Plans To Add Second Black Director - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) announced Wednesday that as part of its overall commitment to recruit and develop more diverse talent to better serve customers, its Board of Directors expects to add a second Black board member.

The Board of Directors collectively agreed last December to further diversify the board, conduct a search and recruit an additional Black board member.

In addition to this commitment, United also signed on to The Board Challenge, a movement among companies looking to accelerate change. United, like other Charter Pledge Partners, currently has a diverse board including one Black board member and is encouraging other corporations to do the same.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.