United Airlines Begins Customer COVID-19 Testing Program At San Francisco Int'l Airport

(RTTNews) - United Airlines said it has started customer COVID-19 testing program at San Francisco International Airport. The Airline noted that all San Francisco- based customers can now choose between a rapid test at the airport or a drive-through option at United's San Francisco Maintenance Center, prior to their flight to Hawaii.

United said it will make two tests available to customers traveling to Hawaii: a rapid test option taken at the airport on the day of travel or a drive-through test conducted at the airport 48-72 hours before departure.

According to the company, Customers who produce a negative test result through either option will be exempt from quarantine requirements in Lihue, Maui and Honolulu. Customers traveling to Kona will be required to take a second complimentary test when they arrive to the island to avoid quarantining, United said in a statement.

United said it is a trusted testing partner of the Hawaii Department of Health allowing passengers to bypass quarantine requirements in Hawaii with a negative test result.

