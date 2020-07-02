United Airlines' August Schedule to be Thrice That of June

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL plans to add nearly 25,000 flights in August, triple the size of its June schedule, as air travel demand (especially leisure travel demand) improves steadily. With this, the carrier will fly about 40% of its August 2019 schedule.



In order to offer customers a flexible ticket-booking experience, the carrier has extended its waiver of change fees and award redeposit fees for reservations through Jul 31.



Domestic Capacity Increase



Next month, United Airlines plans to fly 48% of its domestic flight schedule in August 2019, an improvement from a 30% schedule in July. The carrier will add more than 600 daily flights to over 200 airports across the United States. It will also boost connectivity in the mid-continental hubs, including Chicago, Denver, CO; and Houston, TX. The carrier plans to resume services between New York/Newark and St. Louis, MO; Indianapolis, IN; Richmond, VA; Cincinnati, OH; Norfolk, VA; as well as Columbus, OH while doubling the number of flights from New York/Newark.



United Airlines will also increase flights between Hawaii and its hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles and San Francisco. It will also resume the Hawaiian services connecting San Francisco with Lihue and Los Angeles with Hilo.

International Capacity Increase



On the international front, United Airlines will fly about 25% of its August 2019 schedule, an increase from the 16% flying schedule in July. Across the Atlantic, the carrier will resume services connecting Chicago with Brussels and Frankfurt, New York/Newark with Brussels, Munich and Zurich, plus San Francisco with London. The airline also plans to reinstate daily service connecting San Francisco and New York/Newark with Delhi, subject to government approval. Across the Pacific, United Airlines plans to resume thrice weekly service connecting the mainland United States with Tahiti.



The Chicago, IL-based airline also plans to resume some of the Latin American and Caribbean services. These include restarting service between Houston and Lima as well as that between New York/Newark and Sao Paulo. The carrier will also resume service connecting Chicago, New York/Newark and San Francisco with Mexico City. The carrier will also increase flights between Houston and some Mexican cities. It will also boost flights between New York/Newark and some places in the Dominican Republic.



