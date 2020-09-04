United Airlines Appoints Mike Hanna As New SVP Of Airport Operations

(RTTNews) - United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) said Friday it has appointed industry veteran Mike Hanna as its new senior vice president of Airport Operations.

In the new role, Hanna will oversee the carrier's worldwide airport operations, including United's wholly owned subsidiary, United Ground Express. This change is effective immediately.

Hanna currently serves as vice president of United's Chicago O'Hare hub and has more than 25 years of aviation experience. Prior to overseeing the airline's team at O'Hare, he held positions of increasing responsibility at United's San Francisco hub.

United Airlines noted that Hanna will continue to lead operations at O'Hare until the airline appoints his successor.

