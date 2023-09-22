United Airlines Appoints Michael Leskinen As CFO

News & Insights

September 22, 2023 — 08:25 am EDT

(RTTNews) - United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) said on Friday that it has appointed Michael Leskinen as its Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President.

Earlier this year, the company had announced that its prior CFO Gerry Laderman would remain in the role until his successor was appointed and then serve as EVP, Finance until his planned retirement in 2024.

Leskinen, who joined airline in 2018 as Managing Director of Investor Relations, was promoted to Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations in 2019.

In 2021, he added the title of President of United Airlines Ventures, a corporate venture capital fund that identifies and invests in opportunities to decarbonize air travel and enhance the customer travel experience.

