United Airlines Appoints Brett Hart As President - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - United Airlines (UAL) announced the appointment of Brett Hart as President of United Airlines Holdings, Inc., effective May 20, 2020. The current CEO Oscar Munoz will transition to Executive Chair and current President Scott Kirby will become CEO.

Brett Hart is currently Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer. As President of United, Hart will continue to lead the company's public advocacy strategy including the Government Affairs, Corporate Communications, Legal and Community Engagement teams. The company will not replace the role of Chief Administrative Officer.

