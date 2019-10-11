United Airlines Announces Tickets For New Bombardier CRJ-550

(RTTNews) - United Airlines has announced that tickets for the Bombardier CRJ-550 will be available for purchase starting Saturday, October 12 for travel beginning Sunday, October 27.

United Airlines also revealed the first 15 routes for the new Bombardier CRJ-550 aircraft. Initially, the CRJ-550 will fly out of United's Chicago O'Hare hub, but the airline plans to roll out new routes in the coming weeks from both Newark and Washington Dulles.

United Airlines claims that the CRJ-550 is the world's only 50-seat regional aircraft to offer true first-class seating and other premium amenities, including: space for every customer to bring a roller bag on board, a self-serve refreshment center for United First customers featuring a wide assortment of snacks and beverages. More overall legroom per seat than any other 50-seat aircraft flown by a U.S. airline and ability to stay connected while in flight with United Wi-Fi.

Initially, the CRJ 550 will fly between Chicago O'Hare and Allentown, Pennsylvania; Bentonville, Arkansas; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Cincinnati, Columbus, Ohio; Des Moines, Iowa; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Greensboro, North Carolina; Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Indianapolis, Indiana; Madison, Wisconsin; Oklahoma City; Richmond, Virginia; St. Louis, Missouri; Tulsa, Oklahoma.

