Markets
UAL

United Airlines Announces Equity Investment In Natron Energy - Quick Facts

November 30, 2022 — 08:09 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - United Airlines announced a strategic equity investment in Natron Energy, a battery manufacturer whose sodium-ion batteries have the potential to help United electrify its airport ground equipment and operations at the gate. The company noted that Natron has the potential to reduce the greenhouse gas footprint from United's ground operations.

United has more than 12,000 pieces of motorized ground equipment across the company's operations, of which about one third are currently electric.

Natron plans to use the funds to accelerate production at its manufacturing facility in Holland, Michigan.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UAL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.