Commodities
AAL

United Airlines, American halt non-stop flights to Shanghai

Contributor
Arunima Kumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

American Airlines Group Inc and United Airlines said on Tuesday they halted non-stop flights to Shanghai from the United States and included Seoul on the route.

Recasts to change source, adds response from both companies

Dec 1 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O and United Airlines UAL.O said on Tuesday they halted non-stop flights to Shanghai from the United States and included Seoul on the route.

"We started operating passenger service from DFW (Dallas/Fort Worth) to PVG (Shanghai Pudong) on Nov. 11 through Seoul (ICN) due to testing requirements for crews," American Airlines said, adding that its cargo flights are also continuing to operate through Seoul for the same reason.

"We adjusted service between San Francisco and Shanghai to now include a stop in Seoul, South Korea for a crew change as we did earlier this year," United Airlines spokesman Jonathan Guerin said.

The plan to pause operations comes following reports of lengthy waits facing airline crews upon arrival, limited local accommodations and restrictions on their movement in China, the CNBC reported earlier in the day.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAL UAL

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular