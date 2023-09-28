News & Insights

United Airlines agrees to improve flight access for wheelchair users

September 28, 2023 — 08:13 am EDT

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - United Airlines UAL.O agreed on Thursday to improve air travel for passengers using wheelchairs under an agreement with the U.S. Transportation Department following a government investigation into a disability complaint.

United has agreed to make available a flight filter on its booking engine to make it easier for passengers who use wheelchairs to find flights where wheelchairs fit and be safely transported and refund any fare difference for passengers using the filter when preferred flights are not available.

