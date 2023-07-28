United Airlines Adds Nonstop Flights For College Football Season

(RTTNews) - United Airlines (UAL) announced the addition of 127 new, nonstop flights for 2023 College Football Season. The airline added flights to more than 15 destinations including Columbus, Ohio; Fayetteville, Arkansas and South Bend, Indiana for some of the biggest games of the season.

In addition to the special schedule, United is partnering with USC Trojans quarterback and 2023 Heisman Award Winner Caleb Williams for a name, image, likeness agreement to hype up college football fans in United's advertising and social media.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.