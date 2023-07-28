News & Insights

United Airlines Adds Nonstop Flights For College Football Season

July 28, 2023 — 08:15 am EDT

(RTTNews) - United Airlines (UAL) announced the addition of 127 new, nonstop flights for 2023 College Football Season. The airline added flights to more than 15 destinations including Columbus, Ohio; Fayetteville, Arkansas and South Bend, Indiana for some of the biggest games of the season.

In addition to the special schedule, United is partnering with USC Trojans quarterback and 2023 Heisman Award Winner Caleb Williams for a name, image, likeness agreement to hype up college football fans in United's advertising and social media.

