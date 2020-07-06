Commodities
UAL

United Airlines adds more international routes for September

Tracy Rucinski Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

United Airlines said on Monday it was further expanding its international schedule in September by bringing back service between Chicago and Hong Kong and Los Angeles and Sydney, and adding new nonstop flights between Chicago and Tel Aviv.

United Airlines UAL.O said last week it will add nearly 25,000 domestic and international flights in August, tripling the number it flew in June, while standing ready to shift plans if a spike in COVID-19 cases hits demand.

