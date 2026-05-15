United Airlines Adds First U.S.-Sapporo Nonstop, Boosts Japan Service

United Airlines UAL is strengthening its position as the leading U.S. carrier in the Japan market with the addition of nonstop services to Sapporo and Tokyo-Narita. The expansion reflects the airline’s continued focus on premium international travel demand, particularly across the Asia-Pacific region, where outbound leisure and business traffic remain robust. By becoming the first airline to offer nonstop services between the continental United States and Sapporo, United Airlines is tapping into growing interest in Japan’s winter tourism market, especially among travelers seeking ski and adventure destinations.

The new Chicago–Tokyo Narita route further enhances United Airlines’ strategic Pacific network by complementing its existing Haneda operations. Narita’s role as a major connecting hub provides UAL with stronger access to secondary Asian destinations through both its own network and partnership with ANA. This improves connectivity for passengers traveling beyond Japan while reinforcing Chicago’s importance as a gateway for transpacific traffic. The move also gives United Airlines a competitive edge as the only U.S. airline serving the Chicago–Narita market nonstop.

Operationally, the deployment of Boeing 787 Dreamliners on both routes aligns with United Airlines’ broader long-haul strategy centered on fuel-efficient aircraft and premium cabin offerings. The airline’s ability to connect nearly 80 U.S. cities through San Francisco and Chicago strengthens feed traffic into these international routes, potentially supporting higher load factors and improved route economics. Expanding into underserved or monopoly routes also helps United Airlines differentiate itself from domestic competitors amid intensifying global airline competition.

Overall, the expansion underscores United Airlines’ aggressive international growth strategy and confidence in sustained demand for travel to Japan. With up to 13 daily flights between the continental United States and Japan this winter, the carrier continues to deepen its presence in one of the most strategically important transpacific markets. The added capacity could further support revenue diversification through international and premium travel, areas that have become increasingly important for major global airlines.

UAL Share Price Performance

United Airlines’ shares have rallied 23.2% in a year compared with the Transportation - Airline industry’s 10.8% growth.



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UAL’s Zacks Rank

UAL currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD and International Seaways INSW.

EXPD currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Expeditors has an expected earnings growth rate of 11.9% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 13.96%.

INSW currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

INSW has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 33.93%.

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