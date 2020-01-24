United Airlines Adds 29 Flights To Miami For Football Fans

(RTTNews) - Football fans now have more options to go to Miami for the Super Bowl. United Airlines is offering more than 5,600 seats though 29 additional non-stop flights to Miami from its seven U.S. hubs for the Big Game.

The airline said it is offering additional non-stop flights to Miami from its seven U.S. hubs, including Los Angeles. It is also providing seven special point-to-point flights between Kansas City and Miami.

Fans can purchase the tickets now on the airline's website.

"In addition to our expanded network to Miami for the game, travelers can easily get to Miami via United's 25 daily flights to Fort Lauderdale's Hollywood International Airport from Chicago, Denver, Houston, New York/Newark, San Francisco, Washington Dulles and Cleveland," said Ankit Gupta, United's vice president of Domestic Network Planning.

United Airlines now offers more than 80 direct flights from its U.S. hubs including San Francisco and Los Angeles, and seven flights from Kansas City. The airline's seven U.S. mainland hubs are in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.

Other airlines too are offering more flights to Miami for the big game.

Southwest Airlines said it will offer five non-stop flights from Kansas City to Fort Lauderdale on Friday, January 31. It will also provide a new nonstop service from San Jose, California, to Fort Lauderdale, in addition to the connecting and one-stop service already available.

After the game is over, Southwest will help travelers get back home with additional non-stop flights on Monday, February 3. The carrier will provide five nonstop flights from Fort Lauderdale to Kansas City, and one new nonstop flight from Fort Lauderdale to San Jose.

Meanwhile, JetBlue Airways said it will add more than a dozen flights between San Francisco International Airport and Fort Lauderdale between January 30 and February 3. The airline will offer up to five daily flights on peak travel days.

JetBlue has also added ten flights to its schedule between New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport and Fort Lauderdale between January 30 and February 4. This will result in 2,000 additional seats for fans interested in flying to the big game.

