United Airline orders 25 more Boeing 737 MAX jets - NYT

Credit: REUTERS/Karen Ducey

March 1 (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O is adding 25 aircraft to its order for Boeing's 737 MAX jet, bringing its total to 180 in the coming years, the New York Times reported on Monday.

The airlines did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

