United Airline orders 25 more Boeing 737 MAX jets - NYT

March 1 (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O is adding 25 aircraft to its order for Boeing's 737 MAX jet, bringing its total to 180 in the coming years, the New York Times reported on Monday.

The airlines did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.