Markets

Unite: Strike Threat Helps Secure Rolls Royce Workers' Pay Hike Of 17.6%

December 16, 2022 — 08:35 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Unite, the UK and Ireland's leading union for members working across all sectors, stated that around 1,200 workers at the Rolls Royce Motor Cars at Goodwood, West Sussex, has secured a top notch pay deal following intensive negotiations with management. Unite noted that the campaign included a 98% vote in favour of industrial action in a consultative ballot if the members' mandate for a pay rise was not met.

A typical worker's (Grade 3) pay will increase 10 percent plus a one-off payment of 2,000 pounds. The one year deal is worth between 14.8 per cent and 17.6 percent for the grades represented by Unite.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.