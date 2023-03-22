BP

Unite says BP Petrofac workers vote to support strike action

March 22, 2023 — 05:01 am EDT

Written by Ashitha Shivaprasad for Reuters ->

March 22 (Reuters) - UK's Unite the union on Wednesday confirmed that its members at BP Petrofac sites have voted to support strike action.

"The vote will see the BP Petrofac workers join 1,400 others in dispute with their employers meaning 1,500 offshore workers across the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS) could be on strike within weeks."

The BP Petrofac installations set to be hit by strike action include Andrew, Clair, Clair Ridge, ETAP, and the Glen Lyon floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) facility.

