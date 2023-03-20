Unite says 1,400 UK offshore workers to strike 'within weeks'

Adds details from release

March 20 (Reuters) - Some 1,400 UK offshore workers are preparing to strike "within weeks at sites operated by major oil and gas companies, the Unite union said on Monday.

Operators including BP BP.L, CNRI CNRI.V, EnQuest ENQ.L, Harbour HRB.L, Ithaca ITH.L, Shell SHEL.AS, and Total TTEF.PA will be affected, Unite said in a news release.

The planned action includes offshore workers at Bilfinger UK Limited, Stork construction workers, those at Petrofac Facilities Management Limited on the FPF1 platform and Wood Group UK workers on TAQA platforms.

Several Sparrows Offshore Services workers recently voted to strike at dozens of platforms on the UK continental shelf including those operated by BP and Shell.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely)

