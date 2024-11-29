News & Insights

Stocks

Unite Group PLC Announces Total Share Capital Update

November 29, 2024 — 10:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Unite Group plc (GB:UTG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Unite Group PLC has announced that its total share capital consists of 488,792,074 ordinary shares with voting rights as of November 29, 2024. This figure is crucial for shareholders to determine notification requirements regarding their interest in the company, under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further insights into GB:UTG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UTGPF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.