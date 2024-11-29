Unite Group PLC Announces Total Share Capital Update

Unite Group plc (GB:UTG) has released an update.

Unite Group PLC has announced that its total share capital consists of 488,792,074 ordinary shares with voting rights as of November 29, 2024. This figure is crucial for shareholders to determine notification requirements regarding their interest in the company, under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

