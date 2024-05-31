Unite Group PLC Announces Share Capital Details

Unite Group plc (GB:UTG) has released an update.

Unite Group PLC has announced that as of May 31, 2024, their share capital comprises 438,617,053 ordinary shares with voting rights, with none held in Treasury. This figure is crucial for shareholders to calculate their notification obligations regarding their stake in the company under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

