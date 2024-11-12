Unite Group Director Reinvests Dividend into Shares

Unite Group plc (GB:UTG) has released an update.
Unite Group PLC has announced a director dealing involving Non-Executive Director Dame Shirley Pearce’s reinvestment of her 2024 interim dividend into 42 ordinary shares at 860.09 pence each, totaling £361.24. This transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange, indicating her continued confidence in the company’s growth potential.
