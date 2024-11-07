Unite Group Chair Reinvests Dividends in Company Shares

Unite Group plc (GB:UTG) has released an update.
Unite Group plc announced that its Chair, Richard Huntingford, has reinvested dividends by acquiring a total of 158 shares through a scrip dividend reinvestment plan. The transactions, carried out on the London Stock Exchange, involved shares priced at £8.692 and £9.523, totaling £1,402.45. This move reflects confidence in the company’s performance and potential growth.
