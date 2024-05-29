Unite Group Chair Reinvests Dividend in Shares

Unite Group plc (GB:UTG) has released an update.

Unite Group PLC has disclosed a transaction by Chair Richard Huntingford, who reinvested the 2023 final dividend into 214 ordinary shares at a price of 931.59 pence per share, totaling £1,993.62. The transaction took place on 29 May 2024 on the London Stock Exchange, as detailed in the company’s latest regulatory filing under the Market Abuse Regulation.

