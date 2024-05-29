News & Insights

Stocks

Unite Group Chair Reinvests Dividend in Shares

May 29, 2024 — 10:54 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Unite Group plc (GB:UTG) has released an update.

Unite Group PLC has disclosed a transaction by Chair Richard Huntingford, who reinvested the 2023 final dividend into 214 ordinary shares at a price of 931.59 pence per share, totaling £1,993.62. The transaction took place on 29 May 2024 on the London Stock Exchange, as detailed in the company’s latest regulatory filing under the Market Abuse Regulation.

For further insights into GB:UTG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UTGPF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.