Unit of insurer AXA buys French film studios

June 05, 2023 — 02:07 am EDT

PARIS, June 5 (Reuters) - Axa Investment Managers AXAF.PA said on Monday that it had bought for an undisclosed amount a land plot near Paris from Nexity NEXI.PA that includes one of France’s largest film studios.

The real estate arm of French insurer Axa said it bought the 12 hectare land plot in Bry-sur-Marne and Villiers-sur-Marne, on behalf of its clients.

The Financial Times reported earlier that the deal was worth 150 million euros ($160.4 million).

($1 = 0.9353 euros)

