UNIT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Uniti Group Inc (Symbol: UNIT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.66, changing hands as low as $10.60 per share. Uniti Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UNIT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UNIT's low point in its 52 week range is $4.86 per share, with $13.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.66.

