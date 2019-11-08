Unit Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Unit Corp. (UNT):

-Earnings: -$206.89 million in Q3 vs. $18.90 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$3.91 in Q3 vs. $0.36 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Unit Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$15.71 million or -$0.30 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.16 per share -Revenue: $155.44 million in Q3 vs. $220.06 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.