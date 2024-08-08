Unit Corp. Bottom Line Drops In Q2

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Unit Corp. (UNT) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $11.509 million, or $1.15 per share. This compares with $28.017 million, or $2.86 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 27.8% to $56.757 million from $78.581 million last year.

Unit Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $11.509 Mln. vs. $28.017 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.15 vs. $2.86 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $56.757 Mln vs. $78.581 Mln last year.

