Unisys (UIS) Stock Moves -0.36%: What You Should Know

Unisys (UIS) closed at $5.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.36% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.63%.

Shares of the information technology service provider have appreciated by 15.84% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.6%.

The upcoming earnings release of Unisys will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.23, down 146.94% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $467.5 million, indicating a 9.47% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

UIS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.05 per share and revenue of $2.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -108.33% and -0.44%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Unisys. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 66.67% higher within the past month. Unisys presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

