Unisys (UIS) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Unisys (UIS) closed at $5.48 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.08% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.2% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.69%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.59%.

Coming into today, shares of the information technology service provider had gained 11.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 6.83%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.16%.

The upcoming earnings release of Unisys will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.23, down 146.94% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $467.5 million, indicating a 9.47% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.05 per share and revenue of $2.01 billion, indicating changes of -108.33% and -0.44%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Unisys. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 66.67% higher. As of now, Unisys holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, placing it within the top 32% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement

Zacks targets 5 well-established companies with solid fundamentals and a history of raising dividends. More importantly, they have the resources and will to likely pay them in the future.

Click now for a Special Report packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you simply won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Unisys Corporation (UIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.