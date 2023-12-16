Unisys (UIS) Price Target Increased by 10.00% to 5.61

The average one-year price target for Unisys (NYSE:UIS) has been revised to 5.61 / share. This is an increase of 10.00% from the prior estimate of 5.10 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.05 to a high of 6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.27% from the latest reported closing price of 5.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 344 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unisys. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UIS is 0.05%, a decrease of 1.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.42% to 68,468K shares. The put/call ratio of UIS is 5.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 5,358K shares representing 7.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,296K shares, representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UIS by 54.67% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,079K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,090K shares, representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UIS by 10.00% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,568K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,574K shares, representing an increase of 38.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UIS by 81.58% over the last quarter.

Needham Investment Management holds 2,200K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,945K shares, representing an increase of 11.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UIS by 54.24% over the last quarter.

NINAX - Neuberger Berman Intrinsic Value Fund holds 2,136K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Unisys Background Information

Unisys is a global IT services company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include digital workplace services, cloud and infrastructure services and software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. Unisys integrates security into all of its solutions.

