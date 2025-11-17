Unisys (UIS) Price Target Decreased by 26.09% to 5.78

The average one-year price target for Unisys (NYSE:UIS) has been revised to $5.78 / share. This is a decrease of 26.09% from the prior estimate of $7.82 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 118.94% from the latest reported closing price of $2.64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 361 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unisys. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UIS is 0.05%, an increase of 13.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.00% to 69,763K shares. The put/call ratio of UIS is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Needham Investment Management holds 5,090K shares representing 7.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,530K shares , representing a decrease of 8.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UIS by 62.87% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 4,940K shares representing 6.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,097K shares , representing a decrease of 3.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UIS by 59.21% over the last quarter.

NEAGX - Needham Aggressive Growth Fund Retail Class holds 4,538K shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,568K shares , representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UIS by 21.41% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 3,084K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,116K shares , representing an increase of 31.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UIS by 26.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,073K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.