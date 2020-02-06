Unisys To Sell U.S. Federal Business To SAIC For $1.2 Bln

(RTTNews) - Unisys Corp. (UIS) agreed to sell its U.S. Federal business to Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) for $1.2 billion. It expects to close the transaction in the first half of 2020.

Unisys plans to largely use the net proceeds from the sale to pay down debt and reduce its U.S. pension obligations by applying a portion of the net proceeds to its U.S. defined benefit pension plans.

Unisys Federal is a provider of infrastructure modernization, cloud migration, managed services, and enterprise IT-as-a-service through scalable and repeatable solutions to U.S. federal civilian agencies and the Department of Defense.

Unisys' U.S. Federal business represents more than 1,900 associates, with about $689 million in revenue for the LTM period ended September 30, 2019.

SAIC expects to fund the $1.2 billion cash transaction through a combination of cash on hand and incremental debt.

Unisys expects non-GAAP adjusted revenue growth and non-GAAP operating profit margin to be toward upper end of full-year 2019 guidance ranges of 3% to 7% and 8.25% to 9.25%, respectively.

Unisys also announced that it has adopted a Tax Asset Protection Plan, which is designed to protect Unisys' tax assets in contemplation of the sale.The Plan is designed to protect Unisys' valuable tax assets by reducing the likelihood of an 'ownership change' through actions involving Unisys' securities.

As part of the Plan, Unisys has declared a dividend of one preferred share purchase right for each outstanding share of Unisys common stock, par value $0.01 per share, payable to stockholders of record as of February 15, 2020 as well as to holders of Unisys common stock issued after that date.

