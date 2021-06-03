Unisys To Acquire Unify Square For $152.5 Mln On A Cash-free, Debt-free Basis - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - IT solutions company Unisys Corp. (UIS) announced Thursday that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Unify Square, the leading experience management provider for secure collaboration and communications platforms, for $152.5 million on a cash-free, debt-free basis.

Unisys is funding the transaction with cash on hand. The purchase price is subject to customary adjustments based on closing cash, indebtedness and working capital.

The transaction, which is expected to close today, will enable Unisys to leverage Unify Square's Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) offerings to help advance its experience-focused digital workplace services solution set.

Unisys Digital Workplace Services deliver advanced workplace solutions to help clients transform their digital workplaces and create exceptional end-user experiences.

The integration of Unisys' and Unify Square's digital workplace services capabilities will help clients achieve seamless collaboration and experience parity through excellent employee experiences and agile ways of working that enable innovation any time, anywhere and on any device.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.