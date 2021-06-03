Markets
UIS

Unisys To Acquire Unify Square For $152.5 Mln On A Cash-free, Debt-free Basis - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - IT solutions company Unisys Corp. (UIS) announced Thursday that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Unify Square, the leading experience management provider for secure collaboration and communications platforms, for $152.5 million on a cash-free, debt-free basis.

Unisys is funding the transaction with cash on hand. The purchase price is subject to customary adjustments based on closing cash, indebtedness and working capital.

The transaction, which is expected to close today, will enable Unisys to leverage Unify Square's Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) offerings to help advance its experience-focused digital workplace services solution set.

Unisys Digital Workplace Services deliver advanced workplace solutions to help clients transform their digital workplaces and create exceptional end-user experiences.

The integration of Unisys' and Unify Square's digital workplace services capabilities will help clients achieve seamless collaboration and experience parity through excellent employee experiences and agile ways of working that enable innovation any time, anywhere and on any device.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UIS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular