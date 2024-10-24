Is Unisys Stock a Buy, Sell or Hold at 0.19X Price/Sales Ratio?

Unisys UIS shares are one of the cheaper stocks in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector, with a Value Score of A.



UIS stock is trading at a significant discount with a forward 12-month Price/Sales (P/S) ratio of 0.19X compared with the sector’s 6.14X.



It is cheaper than its Zacks IT Services industry peers Accenture ACN, CyberArk CYBR and CoStar Group CSGP, which are currently trading at a forward 12-month P/S of 3.33X, 11.04X and 9.71X, respectively.

Price/Sales (P/S) Ratio



UIS’ cheap valuation is attractive for investors. However, is it worth buying at current prices?



Let’s dig deep to find out.

Unisys’ Prospects Are Bright

Unisys’ prospects benefit from strong demand for AI, cloud transformation and a cross-mix of solutions and services. UIS is riding on its robust portfolio with the growing adoption of its tools for collaboration, productivity, strategy and sustainability.



New business signings increased 25% year over year in the first half of 2024. This Blue Bell, PA-based IT solutions provider exited the second quarter of 2024 with a backlog of $2.8 billion, up 4% year over year and relatively flat on a sequential basis.



Unisys was recently named as the leader in all quadrants by Information Services Group (ISG) in its 2024 ISG Provider Lens Future of Work Services Report, which recognizes its comprehensive product and service offering. Avasant's Digital Workplace Services 2024 RadarView also named UIS a leader.



UIS expects Digital Workplace Solutions (“DWS”) revenues to grow sequentially throughout the second half of 2024 and 2025, driven by the new logo wins in the first half of 2024.



Continuing growth in hybrid infrastructure and infrastructure as a service is expected to drive Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions. For 2024 through 2026, License and Support (L&S) revenues are expected to be $370 million on average.



Unisys expects strong top-line growth and improved efficiency in the DWS business to boost gross margin. It remains on track to achieve the top end of the 150 to 200 basis points of annual expansion UIS targets through 2026.



The company’s strong liquidity with no borrowings is noteworthy. UIS has no major debt maturities until the $485 million senior secured notes become due in November 2027.

Unisys’ 2024 Guidance Encouraging

For 2024, Unisys now expects revenues to grow in the negative 1.5% to positive 1.5% constant currency. Adjusting for forex rates, reported revenues are expected to grow between negative 1.7% and positive 1.3%.



UIS expects the DWS growth trajectory to be strong in the second half of 2024. The total contract value of DWS’ new business jumped more than 60% in the first half of 2024, driven by a higher ratio of recurring managed services in its new logo signing.



L&S revenues within the Enterprise Computing Solutions segment are expected to be $375 million for the full year.



It expects an adjusted operating margin between 5.5% and 7.5%.



Free cash flow for 2024 is expected to be $10 million, with capital expenditure between $85 million and $95 million.



For the third quarter of 2024, Unisys expects revenues to grow mid-to-high single digits on a constant currency year-over-year basis, which equates to roughly between $485 million and $490 million.

UIS’ Estimate Revision Steady

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings is currently pegged at 24 cents per share, unchanged over the past 60 days.



The consensus mark for third-quarter 2024 loss is pegged at 4 cents per share, steady over the past 60 days.



Unisys earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 87.69%.



UIS Shares Are Attractive for Investors

Unisys shares have returned 99% in the trailing 12 months, outperforming the broader sector’s appreciation of 46.7% and the industry’s return of 35.1%. The momentum is expected to continue in the near-term.

UIS Outperforms Sector



Unisys is benefiting from strong demand for its solutions and improved gross margin driven by delivery efficiency initiatives and much higher margin new business signings. This makes the stock attractive for growth-oriented investors as suggested by the Growth Score of A.



UIS shares are trading above the 200-day moving average, indicating a bullish trend.

UIS Trades Above 200-day SMA



Unisys currently sports a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

