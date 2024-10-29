Unisys sees FY24 revenue growth in CC (1.5%)-1.5%, consensus $2B

Unisys (UIS) raises 2024 non-GAAP operating profit margin guidance to 6.5% to 8.5% from 5.5% to 7.5%.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on UIS:
- UIS Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
- Unisys settles SEC investigation into cybersecurity incidents for $4M
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.