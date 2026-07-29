Unisys Q2 Loss Widens As Revenue Falls

(RTTNews) - Unisys Corp. (UIS) on Wednesday reported a loss for the second quarter that widened from last year, as revenues dropped. Looking forward, the company reaffirmed its full-year 2026 guidance.

The company reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of $95.3 million or $1.31 per share, compared with a net loss of $20.1 million or $0.28 per share last year.

Operating results included a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $47.2 million related to the Digital Workplace Solutions reporting unit.

Second-quarter revenue declined 2.0% to $473.5 million from $483.3 million a year earlier.

For full-year 2026, Unisys reaffirmed its constant-currency revenue growth forecast of a decline of 5.0% to 3.5% and maintained its adjusted operating profit margin guidance of 9.0% to 11.0%. The outlook assumes approximately $425 million in ClearPath revenue.

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