Unisys price target raised to $7 from $4.25 at Canaccord

Canaccord raised the firm’s price target on Unisys (UIS) to $7 from $4.25 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said they posted an upside surprise with potentially growing momentum in the high-margin License and Support (L&S) business.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on UIS:
- Unisys Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results and Raises Guidance
- Alphabet, AMD report Q3 earnings beats: Morning Buzz
- Unisys rises 34.3%
- Unisys rises 14.9%
- Unisys reports Q3 adjusted EPS (8c), consensus (13c)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.