Unisys price target raised to $7 from $4.25 at Canaccord

Canaccord raised the firm’s price target on Unisys (UIS) to $7 from $4.25 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said they posted an upside surprise with potentially growing momentum in the high-margin License and Support (L&S) business.

