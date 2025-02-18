UNISYS Earnings Results: $UIS Reports Quarterly Earnings

UNISYS ($UIS) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported earnings of $0.33 per share, beating estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $545,400,000, missing estimates of $556,442,663 by $-11,042,663.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $UIS stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
UNISYS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 121 institutional investors add shares of UNISYS stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BOUNDARY CREEK ADVISORS LP removed 1,009,766 shares (-66.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,391,818
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 566,825 shares (-24.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,588,002
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 493,511 shares (+45.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,123,924
- GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP removed 365,589 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,314,178
- SABA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 361,405 shares (-30.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,287,693
- STATE STREET CORP added 352,277 shares (+21.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,229,913
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 345,654 shares (-24.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,187,989
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
UNISYS Government Contracts
We have seen $15,551,509 of award payments to $UIS over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- CONSULTING SERVICES FOR FY22 TIME AND MATERIAL BPA CALL.: $9,991,254
- EXERCISING OY 4 (SAIC) FFP: $5,489,368
- OPERATIONS AND MAINTENANCE SUPPORT ON THE CAPITAL PROJECTS APPLICATION: $38,323
- RENT ON THE WEB PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SUPPORT: $32,562
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.