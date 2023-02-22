Unisys Corp. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Unisys Corp. (UIS):

Earnings: $8.5 million in Q4 vs. -$131.2 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.12 in Q4 vs. -$1.95 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Unisys Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $82.8 million or $1.22 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.70 per share Revenue: $557.0 million in Q4 vs. $539.3 million in the same period last year.

