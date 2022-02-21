Unisys Corp. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Unisys Corp. (UIS):

Earnings: -$131.2 million in Q4 vs. -$173.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.95 in Q4 vs. -$2.75 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Unisys Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $34.8 million or $0.51 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.36 per share Revenue: $539.3 million in Q4 vs. $576.9 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.