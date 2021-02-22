Unisys Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.73 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Unisys Corp. (UIS):

-Earnings: -$173.1 million in Q4 vs. -$10.8 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$2.75 in Q4 vs. -$0.17 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Unisys Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $49.2 million or $0.73 per share for the period. -Revenue: $576.9 million in Q4 vs. $546.8 million in the same period last year.

