Unisys Corp. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Unisys Corp. (UIS):

Earnings: -$40.1 million in Q3 vs. -$18.7 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.59 in Q3 vs. -$0.28 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Unisys Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $3.1 million or $0.05 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.12 per share Revenue: $461.2 million in Q3 vs. $488.0 million in the same period last year.

