Unisys Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.51 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Unisys Corp. (UIS):

-Earnings: -$12.9 million in Q3 vs. -$13.2 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.20 in Q3 vs. -$0.23 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Unisys Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $36.7 million or $0.51 per share for the period. -Revenue: $495.2 million in Q3 vs. $552.1 million in the same period last year.

