Unisys Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Unisys Corp. (UIS):

-Earnings: -$13.2 million in Q3 vs. $6.1 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.23 in Q3 vs. $0.12 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Unisys Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $35.5 million or $0.49 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.46 per share -Revenue: $757.6 million in Q3 vs. $688.3 million in the same period last year.

