Unisys Corp. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Unisys Corp. (UIS):

Earnings: -$40.0 million in Q2 vs. -$17.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.59 in Q2 vs. -$0.25 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Unisys Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$6.1 million or -$0.09 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.40 per share Revenue: $476.8 million in Q2 vs. $515.0 million in the same period last year.

