Unisys Corp. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Unisys Corp. (UIS):

Earnings: -$17.1 million in Q2 vs. -$140.8 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.25 in Q2 vs. -$2.10 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Unisys Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $16.2 million or $0.24 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.08 per share Revenue: $515.0 million in Q2 vs. $517.3 million in the same period last year.

