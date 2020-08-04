Unisys Corp. Q2 adjusted earnings of -$0.15 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Unisys Corp. (UIS):

-Earnings: -$78.6 million in Q2 vs. $26.2 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.25 in Q2 vs. $0.50 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Unisys Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$9.7 million or -$0.15 per share for the period. -Revenue: $438.8 million in Q2 vs. $569.4 million in the same period last year.

